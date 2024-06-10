Philadelphia

Man in custody after crash leaves 4-year-old boy critical, woman injured in Holmesburg, police say

By Kaleah Mcilwain

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman and a 4-year-old boy are in the hospital after a car crash in Northeast Philadelphia Monday afternoon.

Police said they responded to a crash at Frankford and Solly avenues at 4:53 p.m. in the Holmesburg neighborhood.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

A 67-year-old man was driving a red Hyundai when he lost control of his car while driving northbound on Frankford Avenue and hit a white Volkswagen on its driver side, according to the police.

The Volkswagen spun out and hit an overpass pillar on the passenger side of the car.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The Volkswagen was being driven by a 26-year-old woman and a 4-year-old boy was also in the car.

The boy was transported to the hospital where he was placed in critical condition. He will be airlifted to the Children’s Hospital after he is stabilized, police said.

The Volkswagen was traveling southbound on Frankford Avenue and was coming to a stop at the traffic light when it was hit.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 1 hour ago

Police are searching for a suspect wanted for multiple armed robberies around Philadelphia

Philadelphia 10 hours ago

Police plan to address drugs and violence in ‘phase 2' of Kensington clean up

The woman was also transported to the hospital where she was placed in stable condition, police said.

The driver of the Hyundai was also transported to the hospital and placed in critical condition. He is in police custody at this time.

At this time police have not identified any of the individuals involved and there is no further information at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us