Man in custody after crash leaves 4-year-old boy critical, woman injured in Holmesburg, police say

A woman and a 4-year-old boy are in the hospital after a car crash in Northeast Philadelphia Monday afternoon.

Police said they responded to a crash at Frankford and Solly avenues at 4:53 p.m. in the Holmesburg neighborhood.

A 67-year-old man was driving a red Hyundai when he lost control of his car while driving northbound on Frankford Avenue and hit a white Volkswagen on its driver side, according to the police.

The Volkswagen spun out and hit an overpass pillar on the passenger side of the car.

The Volkswagen was being driven by a 26-year-old woman and a 4-year-old boy was also in the car.

The boy was transported to the hospital where he was placed in critical condition. He will be airlifted to the Children’s Hospital after he is stabilized, police said.

The Volkswagen was traveling southbound on Frankford Avenue and was coming to a stop at the traffic light when it was hit.

The woman was also transported to the hospital where she was placed in stable condition, police said.

The driver of the Hyundai was also transported to the hospital and placed in critical condition. He is in police custody at this time.

At this time police have not identified any of the individuals involved and there is no further information at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.