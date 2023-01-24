Man Fighting for His Life After Hit-and-Run Crash in Philly

A man is fighting for his life following the third hit-and-run in Philadelphia in the past three days.

The 53-year-old man was walking along the 7000 block of Frankford Avenue at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday when he was struck by a dark-colored SUV traveling southbound. The vehicle then fled the scene.

The man was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he is currently in critical condition. Police have not yet released a more detailed description of the hit-and-run vehicle.

The incident follows two deadly hit-and-run crashes in Philadelphia that occurred Sunday night.

A 43-year-old woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver along the 600 block of Oregon Avenue while a man in his mid-30’s who was riding a bike was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver along the 1900 block of North Howard Street.

The number of deadly hit-and-run crashes in Philadelphia rose from 21 in 2021 to 31 in 2022. So far this year, there have been three in the city.

If you have information on any of the recent hit-and-run crashes, please call Philadelphia Police Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3180 or 215-686-TIPS (8477).