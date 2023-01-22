Philadelphia

Hit-and-Run Driver Strikes and Kills Woman in Philadelphia

The 43-year-old woman was crossing the street along the 600 block of Oregon Avenue at 5:37 p.m. when she was struck by a silver SUV, according to investigators.

By David Chang

Police are searching for a driver who they say struck and killed a woman and then fled the scene in Philadelphia on Sunday. 

The driver of the SUV continued eastbound on Oregon Avenue, police said. 

The woman, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at 5:43 p.m. 

Police have not yet released a more detailed description of the SUV or the driver. 

If you have any information on the incident, please call Philadelphia Police.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

