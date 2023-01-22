Hit-and-Run Driver Strikes and Kills Woman in Philadelphia

Police are searching for a driver who they say struck and killed a woman and then fled the scene in Philadelphia on Sunday.

The 43-year-old woman was crossing the street along the 600 block of Oregon Avenue at 5:37 p.m. when she was struck by a silver SUV, according to investigators.

The driver of the SUV continued eastbound on Oregon Avenue, police said.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at 5:43 p.m.

Police have not yet released a more detailed description of the SUV or the driver.

If you have any information on the incident, please call Philadelphia Police.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.