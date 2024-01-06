Philadelphia

Man dies after early morning house fire in West Oak Lane

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities said a man died following an early morning fire in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane neighborhood.

Fire crews were called to the 1800 block of Beverly Road just before 3 a.m. on Saturday, according to officials.

Officials said a 60-year-old man was rescued from the home and died a short time later at the hospital.

Crews were able to put out the fire but it's not clear yet how it started.

