Man killed in North Philly shooting, Central High placed on brief ‘soft lockdown'

A man was killed and a high school was placed on lockdown following a shooting in North Philadelphia late Thursday morning, police said.

A 37-year-old man was shot in the head along the 5000 block of Ogontz Avenue in the Logan section at 11:17 a.m. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:27 a.m.

No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered. Police have not yet revealed the victim's identity or what led to the shooting.

The nearby Central High School on 1700 West Olney Avenue was placed on a "soft lockdown," due to the shooting.

“A soft lockdown means that all members of our school community remain inside the school building with no students, faculty, or visitors entering or exiting,” Central High School President Katharine Davis wrote in a letter to the school’s community. “Open campus is currently suspended. Classes and other normal activity continue as planned within the building during this time. I will lift the soft lockdown once our school is cleared by the Philadelphia Police Department 35th District.”

That lockdown was lifted by 12:20 p.m., according to communications with school parents.

Footage from SkyForce10 showed a vehicle that struck a building at the scene of the shooting.