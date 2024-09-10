Man dead after motorcycle collided with box truck and vehicle along Route 63

A man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a box truck and a vehicle along Route 63 Tuesday afternoon in Northeast Philadelphia.

The crash occurred around 3 p.m. on Woodhaven Road near Thornton Road, police said.

The victim was identified as a 34-year-old man who was traveling eastbound when he collided with both a vehicle and a box truck, according to officials.

The victim was pronounced dead by medics at 3:19 p.m., police said.

Westbound side of Woodhaven Road re-opened at approximately 5:38pm. The eastbound lane of is still closed while the investigation is underway.

At this time police have not said if the drivers of the box truck or the vehicle that were involved in the crash stopped or not.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.