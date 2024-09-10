Philadelphia

Man dead after motorcycle collided with box truck and vehicle along Route 63

Westbound side of Woodhaven Road re-opened at approximately 5:38pm. The eastbound lane of is still closed while the investigation is underway.

By Kaleah Mcilwain

A man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a box truck and a vehicle along Route 63 Tuesday afternoon in Northeast Philadelphia.

The crash occurred around 3 p.m. on Woodhaven Road near Thornton Road, police said.

The victim was identified as a 34-year-old man who was traveling eastbound when he collided with both a vehicle and a box truck, according to officials.

The victim was pronounced dead by medics at 3:19 p.m., police said.

At this time police have not said if the drivers of the box truck or the vehicle that were involved in the crash stopped or not.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

