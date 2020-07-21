Man Dead, 2 Teens Hurt in Philadelphia Shooting

A young man was killed while two teenagers were injured after 18 shots from two different weapons were fired at two vehicles in Philadelphia Monday night.

Police responded to 51st Street and Chester Avenue shortly after 9:30 p.m. for reports of gunshots. When they arrived they found a 21-year-old man who was inside a Mercedes that had crashed into a parked vehicle. The man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso and was taken to Presbyterian Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 10:17 p.m.

Police said the Mercedes had been struck by seven bullets. A female passenger inside the Mercedes was also injured after glass hit her face.

Police also said they found a semi-automatic weapon by the gas pedal inside the Mercedes though they have not yet determined if that gun was used during the shooting.

At the same time, responding officers also found an injured 14-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy inside a vehicle that had been struck by two bullets on 52nd and Pine streets nearby.

“They were driving quickly from the scene,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told NBC10. “Initially police thought they may have been the shooters then they caught up to the vehicle, realized they were victims in the car and then immediately transferred them to the police vehicle and rushed them to area hospitals.”

The 14-year-old was shot in the torso while the 17-year-old was shot in the face. The 14-year-old was taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and is currently in stable condition. The 17-year-old was taken to Presbyterian Hospital where he is in critical condition.

Small told NBC10 18 shots were fired in all from two different weapons. Investigators have not yet determined what led to the shooting or released information on any possible suspects.

The incident occurred near a basketball court and in front of several witnesses.

“We were standing right there at the corner and we heard gunshots,” one of the witnesses told NBC10. “And then that’s when I turned around and I saw this tan car crash. And then I turned around and saw two cars just chasing each other.”

If you have any information on the shooting, please call Philadelphia police.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia.Further information can be found here.