Man critical after being shot in car in West Philly

A 32-year-old man is in critical condition, police officials said, after he was shot multiple times as he sat in a double parked car along Peach Street in West Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

According to Chief Police Inspector Scott Small, police were called to the 100 block of North Peach Street at about 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday night after a report of gunshots at that location.

Here, he said, responding officers found a 32-year-old man inside a double parked Nissan in the roadway after he had been shot in his neck, chest, torso and arms.

Officers transported the man to a nearby hospital where, Small said, he was listed in critical condition.

According to Small, at the scene, investigators found 23 spent shell casings.

Léelo en español aquí

"So, we know at least 23 shots were fired, and it appears that there are at least two separate size calibers on the 23 spent shell casings," Small said. "So, it appears at least two separate semi-automatic guns were fired."

Small said that police do not yet have a motive for this incident and have not yet identified any potential shooters.

However, he said, there were surveillance cameras in the area and investigators are reviewing footage.

An investigation, he said, is ongoing.