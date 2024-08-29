West Philadelphia

Man critical after being shot in car in West Philly

Police say a man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times as he sat in a double parked car along Peach Street in West Philadelphia late Wednesday

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 32-year-old man is in critical condition, police officials said, after he was shot multiple times as he sat in a double parked car along Peach Street in West Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

According to Chief Police Inspector Scott Small, police were called to the 100 block of North Peach Street at about 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday night after a report of gunshots at that location.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Here, he said, responding officers found a 32-year-old man inside a double parked Nissan in the roadway after he had been shot in his neck, chest, torso and arms.

Officers transported the man to a nearby hospital where, Small said, he was listed in critical condition.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

According to Small, at the scene, investigators found 23 spent shell casings.

Léelo en español aquí

"So, we know at least 23 shots were fired, and it appears that there are at least two separate size calibers on the 23 spent shell casings," Small said. "So, it appears at least two separate semi-automatic guns were fired."

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Southwest Philadelphia 3 hours ago

12 rescued after boat took on water on Schuylkill River

Northeast Philadelphia 3 hours ago

Crash closes Woodhaven Road in Northeast Philly

Small said that police do not yet have a motive for this incident and have not yet identified any potential shooters.

However, he said, there were surveillance cameras in the area and investigators are reviewing footage.

An investigation, he said, is ongoing.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

West Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us