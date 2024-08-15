Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, on Thursday, announced a conviction in a 2023 home invasion and gunpoint robbery that happened in the city's East Germantown community.

During a lunchtime event, Krasner joined with other members of his office to announce the conviction on Marquise Alexander, 28, after he was accused of holding a coworker of his -- at a job he had at a grocery store -- at gunpoint and invading his home before stealing a wealth of valuables, last year.

In a statement on the conviction, Krasner's office noted that Alexander was charged with robbery, conspiracy, weapons violations and other offenses.

According to the District Attorney's Office, the incident happened on the evening of Aug. 16, 2023, when Otis Ryans returned to his home along the 500 block of Church Lane to find his coworker Alexander, and another man -- who officials did not identify on Thursday -- waiting at his front door.

Officials said Ryans was "flummoxed and wanting to diffuse the situation" and he permitted Alexander and the other man to enter the home.

Inside, Ryans and the two men got into an altercation in which one of Ryans' licensed firearms was taken and the offenders held him at gunpoint as they stole valuables from the home.

The men fled the scene and, officials said, Alexander fled the city and stopped reporting to a parole officer he had due to a prior conviction.

Ryans, officials said, worked with prosecutors, and testified in court against Alexander.

"You have no idea what you've done to me financially, mentally, emotionally," Ryans said on Thursday, noting that he's become homeless since the incident. "The damage is already done."

On Thursday, he thanked the DA's Office for their work, but and said that, even with the issues that this incident has caused, he has forgiven Alexander.

"I'm thankful for you not pulling that trigger," Ryans said. "I probably won't ever get a 'sorry', but you've already been forgiven."

Alexander has been convicted and is in police custody. He is awaiting a sentencing hearing that is scheduled for Oct. 18, 2024.

Alexander is also facing charges in Delaware County for his role in another gunpoint robbery that occurred in October of last year, officials said.