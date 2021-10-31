Man Charged in Shooting That Wounded Woman, 1-Year-Old Girl

A man has been charged in a Philadelphia shooting this week that left a woman and her 1-year-old daughter wounded.

The woman's boyfriend told officers sent to the southwest Philadelphia home shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday that he had left the house for about ten minutes and returned to find the 33-year-old woman unresponsive in a bedroom, police said.

She was taken to Presbyterian Hospital with two bullet wounds to her back and was listed in critical condition, police said. Her 1-year-old daughter was shot in the stomach and listed in stable condition at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Police said 34-year-old Desmond Bruson of Philadelphia was charged Friday with aggravated assault, child endangerment, false reports, tampering and related offenses. It wasn't immediately clear whether the defendant had an attorney; a listed number for him couldn't be found Sunday.

