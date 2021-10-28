Kingsessing

Mom Shot, Baby Hurt in Philly Home While 4 Kids Were Inside

By Randy Gyllenhaal

A young mother was shot and her baby was hurt after someone opened fire inside a Philadelphia home as the woman’s four children were inside.

The shooting Thursday morning on the 1100 block of S. 56th Street in the Kingsessing neighborhood left the woman with two gunshots to the back, the Philadelphia Police Department said. The nature of the injuries to her baby, who was taken by responding police officers to a hospital, was not immediately clear

The victim’s boyfriend found her unconscious in the upstairs bedroom and called 911, according to the PPD. Inside the home at the time were the woman’s four children, aged 1 to 11, the PPD added.

The woman’s boyfriend was being cooperative. Police did not immediately have a motive for the shooting, nor did they apprehend the gunman.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

KingsessingPhiladelphia
