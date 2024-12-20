Man charged for murder of teen found shot to death on lawn outside MLK high school

Philadelphia police have arrested a man for the murder of a 16-year-old boy who was found shot to death outside of Martin Luther King High School in September.

Shyd Carr-Hanks, 19, was taken into custody as a person of interest for the homicide of William Honesty on Wednesday, December 18, police said.

Carr-Hanks, from East Germantown, was officially charged with murder for the homicide on Thursday, December 19. He was also charged with having a gun without a license and related offenses.

The shooting took place on Sunday, September 22, 2024, when officers responded to the 5900 block of Stenton Avenue for the report of an unconscious person on a patch of grass outside of Martin Luther King High School.

When officers arrived, they found the Honesty lying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, according to the police.

The victim was pronounced dead by medics at the scene at 11:46 p.m. that day.

According to the original information police released on the incident, it was unclear how long Honesty was lying on the ground and there were no reports of shots fired in the area.

No motive for the shooting has been revealed by officials at this time.

At the time of the shooting, police were also looking into if it was connected to another shooting that happened that same night at 10:35 p.m. where a 19-year-old was shot.

Police have not released any new information on that shooting.

At this time there is no further information on this incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.