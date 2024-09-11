Man charged, another still at large, after dirt bike, gun stolen in armed robbery in Dennis Twp.

A man has been arrested after being involved in an armed robbery that took place in Dennis Township on Sept. 10 that led to a manhunt and schools in the area being closed.

28-year-old Jamar Antoine Lovett was apprehended within the Tamerlane Campground after fleeing into the woods Wednesday morning following the shooting.

Lovett has been charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, armed robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, theft, and more related charges.

According to the police, they were called to a residence on Kings Highway in Dennis Township, Cape May County for a shooting around 5:28 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The resident of the home that Lovett and another suspect robbed, witnessed them stealing his dirt bike and confronted Lovett who took off into the woods on foot.

The victim, Jesse Gery, shared surveillance video of two suspects wheeling his dirt bike out of his driveway and away from his home.

Gery said they took the dirt bike out a trailer that they initially broke into inside his garage where they also took his gun, wallet and keys to his trailer.

The victim said shots were fired at him as he chased after the thieves, but no one was hurt.

The second suspect remains at large, New Jersey State Police said. They have not identified them.

“That was definitely frightening. I woke up this morning and that’s the first thing I hear. Immediately thought the worst," Colin Gery, the victim's son said.

New Jersey State Police had a chopper that could be seen hovering over the area as troopers on the ground had a U-Haul truck stopped on the side of the road up the street from Gery's home.

“Immediately I think that’s their vehicle. If you pay attention to other dirt bikes that get stolen, they’re all done in U-Hauls," Colin said.

Lovett is lodged in Cape May County Jail pending a detention hearing.

The incident remains under investigation, and no additional information is available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NJSP Troop “A” Woodbine Station at (609) 861-5698.