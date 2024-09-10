‘Danger in the area' leads to Jersey School school district canceling classes

A Jersey Shore school district abruptly canceled classes Tuesday morning due to "danger in our area" that caused them to urge parents to keep their children indoors. A person claiming to be a victim said it all started with shots being fired during a dirt bike theft.

The Dennis Township School District posted the message to its social media pages and website around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024.

"Due to danger in the area, please keep your children inside until further notice," the district wrote. "Buses are NOT running. Keep your children inside until further notice."

Dennis Township Schools District: Due to danger in the area, please keep your children inside until further notice. Buses are NOT running. Keep your children inside until further notice. https://t.co/BxjtKewzYE pic.twitter.com/8VK3RzJBYl — Dennis Twp Schools (@dtschools) September 10, 2024

Then, around 9 a.m., the district canceled school for the day.

"Due to the continued threat in our area and in concern for the safety of our students and staff, school is cancelled for today," a message on the Cape May Court House-based district's website said. "There in no school today, September 10, 2024."

Due to the continued threat in our area and in concern for the safety of our students and staff, school is cancelled for today. There in no school today, September 10, 2024. https://t.co/ZPC8KOC5Hw pic.twitter.com/700smrsUmz — Dennis Twp Schools (@dtschools) September 10, 2024

It was unclear if children had already gone to school before the announcement was made.

There was police activity along Kings Highway in Dennis Township as of about 9:30 a.m. A short time later, a New Jersey State Police chopper could be seen hovering over the area as troopers had a U-Haul and truck stopped on the side of the road.

Police, however, did not confirm what they were investigating.

New Jersey State Police just after noon on Tuesday said that the shelter-in-place had been lifted and there were no active threats.

A man told NBC10's Ted Greenberg that he had surveillance video of two people taking a dirt bike out a trailer and one of the people that own the bikes chasing after them. The man said the thieves initially broke into his garage and took his gun.

The victim said shots were fired at him as he chased after the thieves.

Police had yet to reveal that exact details of the incident that led up to the school closure.