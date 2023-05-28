Man Attempts to Allegedly Kidnap 7-Year-Old inside Wawa

New Jersey State Police are looking for a man who allegedly attempted to kidnap a 7-year-old inside a Wawa in Dorchester, Cumberland County, on Sunday.

At approximately 12:20 p.m. an unidentified man went into a Wawa on State Highway 47 and allegedly attempted to kidnap a 7-year-old boy., according to authorities.

According to authorities the suspect went into the bathroom and approached the little boy and offered him a piece of candy to leave the Wawa with him. The boy said no, at which point the suspect grabbed him by the arm and attempted to kidnap him--but the boy was able to escape, police said.

The suspect then left the area before the boy’s family was able to locate him.

Authorities describe the suspect as an older white man with gray hair combed back who was wearing blue jeans and a maroon or burgundy t-shirt.

Police are not aware of any other information at this time.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.