23-year-old man arrested after dog dumped over fence at Atlantic City shelter

Police in New Jersey have arrested a 23-year-old man for his alleged role in a recent incident that saw a dog thrown over the fence of the Humane Society of Atlantic County.

On Sunday morning, officials announced the arrest of Jahlil McNeal, 23, of Atlantic City, for his alleged role in the July 15, 2024, incident -- that was caught on tape -- where a man threw a dog over the fence at the shelter.

Police said and investigation determined McNeal was, allegedly, responsible for another incident in which three dogs were left at the humane society in a similar fashion back in April.

According to police, McNeal was apprehended after a traffic stop along the 1100 block of Baltic Avenue, in Atlantic City, on Saturday, Aug. 10.

McNeal has been charges with four counts of animal cruelty, failure to provide care for animals and related offenses.

Officials said he is in police custody in the Atlantic County Justice Facility

Police officials are asking anyone with information about these incidents to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit at 609-347-5766 or submit a text anonymously to tip411 (847411).

Begin the text with "ACPD" in order to alert the police to the anonymous tip.