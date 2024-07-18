Video shows man dumping dog over fence at Atlantic City animal shelter

The Humane Society of Atlantic County is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who, they claim, keeps dumping dogs at the shelter in the middle of the night.

Video posted to the organization's Facebook page shows a man picking up a dog and tossing it over their fence early Monday morning.

The organization claims it's the fourth time the same man has dumped a dog at their facility located on Absecon Avenue in Atlantic City. The man reportedly can be seen each time driving a black Cadillac sedan.

The Humane Society of Atlantic County

The Humane Society also posted a photo of the dog the man left behind showing very distinct scarring on her back.

If anyone has information about the dog or the man, should contact the Atlantic City Police Department's humane law enforcement officer.