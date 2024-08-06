Abandoned dog left tied to bench outside South Jersey shelter in the middle of the night

The Humane Society of Ocean City is calling attention to a disturbing trend after they said another dog was left abandoned outside of their doors.

According to the humane society, Ocean City Police found a dog tied to a bench in front of the shelter shortly after midnight on Thursday, Aug. 1 with a note.

The note read in part:

"The dog tied to the fence is a 1 year old pit, named Mello. She needs a new home, we can no longer take care of her. She is trained and lovable. She doesn't bite."

As the shelter continues to search for Mello's owner they have released surveillance video showing someone tying her up to the bench and leaving her behind.

Humane Society of Ocean City

The organization said this is the fourth dog abandoned outside their shelter in just the past month.

"Our story is not very unique. Just talk to anyone at shelters in Atlantic, Cape May, Gloucester, Cumberland, Salem,etc, etc, Counties," the organization wrote in a social media post. "People are dumping these animals like never has been seen before and we think WE as a society need to try to wrap our heads around it and figure out what the heck is going on."

The organization added they are bringing awareness to this situation not to shame the person but to share how impactful and sad it is to see a dog being abandoned.

This comes just weeks after the Humane Society of Atlantic County shared a video of a man picking up a dog and tossing it over their fence. The organization claimed it was the fourth time the same man has dumped a dog at their facility.