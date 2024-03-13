A 33-year-old Seaford man has been arrested after, officials claim, he was driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol when he crashed into Slingers Pizza & Grill, creating a hole in the wall while causing extensive damage to the shop and injuring an employee, officials said.

A small child was removed from the man's vehicle by police after the crash as well, according to law enforcement officials.

According to police, Dustin Crockett, 33, of Seaford, was arrested after he was found "slumped over the wheel" of a car that crashed through a front wall -- and continued on into the interior -- of Slingers Pizza & Grill, along Sussex Highway in Seaford, Del. at about 11:15 a.m. on Monday.

The restaurant posted images of the destruction on social media after the crash.

Through the course of this incident, officials said, a restaurant employee was injured -- though they refused medical treatment.

A small child that was found in the car with Crockett after the car crashed and drove "deep inside" the restaurant was taken to the hospital as a precaution, officials said.

Crockett was taken to the hospital as well, where he was treated for minor injuries, according to police.

He has been arrested and charged with reckless endangerment, endangering the welfare of a child, vehicular assault, DUI and related offenses.

He has been committed to the Sussex Correctional Facility on $4,000 unsecured bond, police said.

Online, representatives with the pizza restaurant said that it would likely be shut down for months due to the damage.