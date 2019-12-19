Man Accused of Shooting 6 Officers in Hourslong Philadelphia Standoff Due in Court

A man accused of firing more than 100 rounds and shooting six police officers during an hourslong standoff that gripped Philadelphia and the nation is due in court Thursday.

Maurice Hill, 36, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on multiple charges of attempted murder following the standoff in August in the city’s Nicetown-Tioga section. During the ordeal, two officers and three civilians were trapped in a home with the accused shooter.

Hill is accused of barricading himself in a row home and using an AR-15-style rifle and a handgun to open fire on police as narcotics officers served a warrant near.

As officers rushed upstairs, a Hill allegedly waited downstairs with the AR-15 and fired several rounds through the ceiling. Police returned fire while several officers escaped through windows and doors.

Six officers were shot in the flurry of gunfire during the subsequent seven-hour standoff that paralyzed that sector of the city as dozens of officers swarmed the area. Another officer was hurt in a crash while responding to the scene.

Despite the chaos and hailstorm of bullets, everyone made it out alive that day, including 80 children who were trapped for hours inside a nearby day care center.

Hill's rap sheet dates back almost two decades and includes a conviction on federal weapons crimes.

Following the shooting, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Hill’s past crimes should have ensured he was not out on the streets and that he "obviously was a tremendous danger to the public and to law enforcement.”

In addition to the attempted murder charges, Hill faces multiple charges of aggravated assault, assault of law enforcement officers, reckless endangerment and related offenses. Krasner said the charges against Hill could ensure he will “never exit jail.”