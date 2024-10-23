Philadelphia

Man accused of shooting 3 women on a SEPTA bus has been arrested

By Kaleah Mcilwain

The U.S. Marshals have captured the man accused of shooting three women on a SEPTA bus in West Philadelphia earlier in the month.

Raphael Ezeamaka, 18, was located at an apartment complex in Middletown, Delaware, on Wednesday, October 23, 2024.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Léelo en español aquí.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Officials tracked down Ezeamaka, who officials claim, got into some sort of argument with the driver of a SEPTA Route "G" bus on Tuesday, Oct. 8, before hopping off the bus in West Philadelphia.

Shortly after Ezeamaka got off the bus, police said he turned and fired four times, striking three innocent bystanders who were inside the bus.

Police said Ezeamaka is from Darby Township, Pennsylvania, but frequents Southwest, West, and South Philadelphia areas.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

weather 58 mins ago

No rain in forecast: October could be Philly's ‘driest calendar month on record'

Philadelphia 7 hours ago

Historic Philly synagogue struck 3 times on same day. Arsonist caught on cam

On Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, Ezeamaka was charged with aggravated assault, weapons violations and related offenses.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Officials said that in the incident, three women were hurt.

These individuals included:

  • A 29-year-old female, who was shot once in the right buttocks,
  • A 60-year-old female, who suffered a graze wound to the right side of her head,
  • A 56-year-old female was shot once in the lower back.

All three victims were listed in stable condition after being hospitalized following this incident, officials said.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaWest Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us