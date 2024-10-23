Man accused of shooting 3 women on a SEPTA bus has been arrested

The U.S. Marshals have captured the man accused of shooting three women on a SEPTA bus in West Philadelphia earlier in the month.

Raphael Ezeamaka, 18, was located at an apartment complex in Middletown, Delaware, on Wednesday, October 23, 2024.

@USMS_Philly along with members of the U.S. Marshals Delaware Fugitive Task Force have just captured Raphael Ezeamaka at an apartment complex in Middletown, DE. Ezeamaka was wanted by @PhillyPolice for shooting 3 women after exiting a Philadelphia Septa bus on October 8th. pic.twitter.com/kR5UZyw7oE — U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia (@USMS_Philly) October 23, 2024

Officials tracked down Ezeamaka, who officials claim, got into some sort of argument with the driver of a SEPTA Route "G" bus on Tuesday, Oct. 8, before hopping off the bus in West Philadelphia.

Shortly after Ezeamaka got off the bus, police said he turned and fired four times, striking three innocent bystanders who were inside the bus.

Police said Ezeamaka is from Darby Township, Pennsylvania, but frequents Southwest, West, and South Philadelphia areas.

On Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, Ezeamaka was charged with aggravated assault, weapons violations and related offenses.

Officials said that in the incident, three women were hurt.

These individuals included:

A 29-year-old female, who was shot once in the right buttocks,

A 60-year-old female, who suffered a graze wound to the right side of her head,

A 56-year-old female was shot once in the lower back.

All three victims were listed in stable condition after being hospitalized following this incident, officials said.

