Loved Ones Mourn Girl Who Was Killed During H.S. Football Game Shooting

Loved ones are mourning an 8-year-old girl who was killed during a shooting at a high school football game in Delaware County last week.

Fanta Bility and her family were outside the stadium of Academy Park High School on Calcon Hook Road in Sharon Hill during a football game between Academy Park and Pennsbury Friday night.

Fanta’s sister, 12-year-old Mamasu Bility, told NBC10 her younger sibling seemed uneasy after noticing a group near the stadium.

“She wanted to know where the car was,” Mamasu said. “And then she walked back up because she said she saw a group of boys. She said she didn’t feel right and they started shooting.”

The bullets started flying shortly before 9 p.m. in what police described as a drive-by shooting. Both Fanta and at least one other victim were shot. Fanta was later pronounced dead while the second victim survived.

A local reporter at the game tweeted a photo of players for the visiting team, Pennsbury High School, running for the press box for cover. He later tweeted that coaches for both teams said all players were accounted for. Pennsbury is a high school in Fairless Hills, Bucks County.

Three people were initially detained and later released from custody. No charges have been filed however. The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office is currently investigating whether Fanta and the other victim were shot by the gunmen who opened fire or by police who returned fire.

A GoFundMe page was created for Fanta’s family as the investigation continues.