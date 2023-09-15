Philly police still searching for killer of 80-year-old woman

Philadelphia police are seeking the public's help to identify the person responsible for shooting and killing a woman inside her Southwest Philadelphia home.

According to police, on Thursday, Sept. 7, officers and medics responded to the 5700 block of Broomnall Street at 9:49 p.m. to find a woman in the front bedroom of a home with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Léelo en español aquí

The woman who has been identified as 80-year-old Rose Goodman was pronounced by medics on the scene.

Police said that based on the investigation they have determined an unknown person or persons entered Goodman's home through the basement window and committed the crime.

"Ms. Goodman was a loving mother and a matriarch of her family," Philadelphia Police Homicide Lt. Hamilton Marshmond said during a press conference. "When an 80-year-old woman, who did nothing but love her family, friends and the community her entire life is brutally murdered in her home, we as a society can not and sure not accept this. I am pleading with the members of the community and public to help us with this investigation."

This is still an active and ongoing investigation, according to police.

There is a 20,000 award for details leading to an arrest, If you have any information regarding this investigation you can contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334.