Love Run Philadelphia Half Marathon and 7k 2024: Road closures, parking restrictions and more

On your mark, get set, go! The Love Run Philadelphia Half Marathon and 7K is returning this weekend and NBC10 has you covered with everything you need to know, from road closures to parking restrictions and more.

About 11,000 participants are expected to participate in the races on Sunday, which starts at 7:30 a.m. outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Both the half marathon and 7k will take runners through the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and end at the iconic art museum steps.

Here's your guide if you plan on heading there to cheer on your friends or if you are just trying to get around it:

What roads will be closed and for how long?

Traffic delays will be expected during the event and the city said motorists are urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Here is a full list of road closures:

The following streets will be closed on Friday, March 22 beginning at 7 p.m. in preparation for race day:

MLK Drive will be closed to vehicular traffic until Monday, March 25 at 7 a.m.

The following streets will be closed on Sunday, March 24 beginning at 3 a.m. until approximately 1 p.m.:

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 22nd Street to Eakins Oval

Eakins Oval from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to the Philadelphia Museum of Art

Kelly Drive from Eakins Oval to Brewery Hill Drive

The entirety of the Love Run Philadelphia Half Marathon and 7K courses will close at approximately 6:45 a.m.:

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th Street to Eakins Oval

16th Street from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to John F. Kennedy Blvd.

John F. Kennedy Blvd. from 16th Street to 20th Street

20th Street from John F. Kennedy Blvd. to Market Street

Market Street from 20th Street to 15th Street

Penn Square to Juniper Street

Juniper Street to Market Street

Market Street from Juniper Street to 6th Street

6th Street from Market Street to Arch Street

Arch Street from 6th Street to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Brewery Hill Drive to W. Girard Avenue

W. Girard Avenue to Lansdowne Drive

Lansdown Drive to Sweet Briar Drive

Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to Falls Bridge

Black Road to Avenue of the Republic

Avenue of the Republic to Memorial Hill Drive

Memorial Hill Drive to S. Concourse Drive

City officials said roads will be reopened as they are serviced and cleared. All roads in Center City are expected to be reopened to vehicular traffic by 11 a.m.

You can find detailed course maps for the Love Run Philadelphia Half Marathon and 7K online.

Where will parking be restricted?

You can expect "Temporary No Parking" signs posted in connection with the closure listed above, with parking prohibited in posted areas on Sunday, March 24 between 4 a.m. and 1 p.m.

If your vehicle is parked in these areas during posted hours, it will be relocated.

What will public transportation look like?

If you are trying to get to the race, SEPTA is one of the most convenient and affordable ways. The City said Broad Street Subway and Market Frankford Line service will operate on a normal weekend schedule throughout the day on Sunday.

The following SEPTA Bus Routes will be detoured on Sunday, March 24 beginning at 6 a.m. until approximately 12 p.m.:

2, 4, 15, 16, 17, 23, 27, 31, 33, 44, 45, 47M, 61, 124 and 125

The following SEPTA Bus Routes will be detoured on Sunday, March 24 beginning at 3 a.m. until approximately 3 p.m.:

7, 32, 38, 43, 48, and 49

The city said buses will be detoured from their normal routes through the Center City and Old City areas. Detours will be posted, and specific route changes are available on the System Status Page at SEPTA.org.

Regional Rail parking lot location information is available online.

How to stay safe during the event

City officials said attendees should never leave bags or other items unattended. If you see something suspicious, notify a police officer or call 9-1-1.

You can receive important weather or emergency information from the city by signing up for free ReadyPhiladelphia text alerts. Text READYPHILA (one word) to 888-777 or visit the Office of Emergency Management’s website at phila.gov/ready.

What will the weather be like?

The Love Run Philadelphia Half Marathon and 7K is held “rain or shine" and unfortunately, rain is in the forecast for Sunday.

You can expect rain showers in the morning before the sunshine returns by the afternoon.

First Alert Weather meteorologist Justin Godynick has a Wednesday weather forecast of wind, rain and sun on this first full day of spring.