One-of-a-kind Philly salon helping women living with hair loss

There's a one-of-a-kind hair salon that is doing much more for its clients than just changing their hair style.

From the outside, Love and Peace Salon in the Fishtown neighborhood of Philadelphia may look ordinary, but it's anything but.

The salon's owner, Cassie Angelucci, combines hair restoration and a general salon to offer treatments, extensions and hair pieces to guests experiencing hair loss due to cancer, alopecia or hair pulling disorders.

"It’s a private salon, for women who are experiencing hair loss," Angelucci explained. “Whether its either just help them feel confident aesthetically, or if we're actually trying to help them restore and regrow their natural hair if possible."

This all started 14 years ago when Angelucci was facing hair loss issues herself and couldn't find a hair restoration business that felt warm and light.

According to the American Hair Loss Association, women make up 40% of Americans that experience hair loss.

Angelucci said this is an almost taboo issue for women and wants the salon to be a safe haven for locals.

One client, Anne Malmud, sat down with NBC10 and explained that she has been coming to Love and Hair Peace for six years because of that very reason.

"Just to have that space, that community that is full of love and understanding. To be able to keep coming back to that, you know, when you enter here that you're safe, it means everything," Malmud said.

The salon has become a space where women can help and rely on one another.

"Its really special because its something that creates a community. I feel like a lot of times my guests that come here get to connect with other guests who are going through the same thing. So it lets them know they’re not alone," Angelucci said.