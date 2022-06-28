What better way is there to celebrate America's 246th birthday than with bright, vibrant fireworks displays for people of all ages to enjoy? Whether you're down the shore or in the city, here's a list of fireworks to catch in our region this weekend through Monday, July 4.

July 1 & 3 - Philadelphia Phillies Postgame Fireworks Shows

The Phillies host the Cardinals at Citizens Bank Park this weekend. After enjoying a game at the ballpark, you can stay after on Friday, July 1 or Sunday, July 3 for a fireworks display.

On Friday, the game will start at 6:05 p.m. and the game on Sunday begins at 7:08 p.m. The fireworks will be following immediately after the action. No need to move from your seat!

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Grab tickets to the games here.

July 1 & 4 - The Wildwoods Fireworks Spectaculars

The Wildwoods are hosting various events at the beach in celebration of the holiday, and included in the festivities are two opportunities to catch fireworks.

Every Friday throughout the summer, Wildwood has a Friday night display – and the 1st is no exception.

The Friday fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. and will be launched from the beach on Pine Avenue. They'll be visible anywhere on the boardwalk. Bring a blanket or beach chair to Pine Avenue beach and watch the fireworks overhead if you prefer to sit back and relax.

The July 4th Spectacular Fireworks Extravaganza will begin at 10 p.m. on Monday. Fireworks will again be set off on the beach at Pine Avenue. The brilliant display will be visible throughout the island. Pick out your favorite spot on the beach and enjoy the view.

For more information on all of the festivities throughout the weekend in Wildwood, see here.

July 1 - Atlantic City Summer Fireworks Show

Will you be in Atlantic City this weekend? At 9:30 p.m. on Friday, the 2022 Kick-Off to Summer Fireworks Show will light up the sky in AC.

Catch the display at North Beach along the boardwalk. If you get there a little early, you'll be able to enjoy giveaways, food and drink specials, as well as boardwalk fun.

July 1 - Fireworks on the Waterfront in Philly

As part of Wawa Welcome America, following the immersive experience of Our America Now: Expressions of Freedom at the Delaware River waterfront, a grand finale of fireworks will light up the sky.

The Friday night fireworks are scheduled to begin around 9 p.m., and last about 30 minutes. Penn's Landing invites you to enjoy the free show and the waterfront festivities prior to the display.

July 2, 3 & 4 - Six Flags Great Adventure Coca-Cola July 4th Fest Fireworks

If you're looking for some sky-high thrills this holiday weekend, Six Flags Great Adventure's Coca-Cola July 4th Fest will be taking over the park from July 2 through July 4.

At the end of each night of the festival, catch fireworks at 9 p.m. on the lakefront. The park suggests getting their early in order to grab a seat to take in the display.

Grab your tickets to the park in Jackson, New Jersey here.

July 3 - Conshohocken Fireworks Display

Starting at dusk around 9:30 p.m., Conshohocken is hosting their July 3 Fireworks Display.

This year, the fireworks being lit from Sutcliffe Park will be larger in an attempt to create increased visibility of the celebratory display throughout the borough.

The increase in size of the fireworks requires a wider safety perimeter. Because of this, Sutcliffe Park and surrounding areas will be closed during the event. For further details about the show, see here.

July 4 - Wawa Welcome America Fireworks Spectacular

The Fireworks Spectacular is the grand finale of Wawa Welcome America. The fireworks will follow immediately after the July 4th concert from 9:45 p.m. to 10 p.m. DJ Ghost and Q102 will light up the airwaves with a DJ set that is fully synced to the bright fireworks display.

Guests are welcome to gather from Eakins Oval to Logan Circle in Philadelphia. The fireworks will be televised live on NBC10 and TeleXitos for anyone who wants to tune in from home.

July 4 - Camden Waterfront Fireworks Spectacular

The Freedom Festival will take over the Camden Waterfront with events throughout the evening, all coming together for a fireworks display to end the day on July 4.

After the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers and Philadelphia music legends, The OJay's, bring music to everyone's ears at 8 p.m. at Wiggins Park, the lighting of the fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m.

See complete details on the Freedom Festival and the events on Monday here.

July 4 - Wilmington Riverfront Fireworks Show

Check out the Wilmington July 4th Freedom Celebration on Monday with festivities for the whole family and a fireworks show to wrap it all up.

Head to Tubman-Garrett Riverfront Park to catch the fireworks at 9:15 p.m. and enjoy all the celebration has to offer starting at 2 p.m.

The fireworks will be choreographed to recorded music at the park and at other nearby locations along the Christina Riverfront.

For complete details on the free celebration, see here.

July 4 - Allentown's July 4th Celebration Fireworks

Allentown, Pennsylvania is bringing back their July 4th Celebration full of fireworks and fun at J. Birney Crum Stadium.

The event will consist of plenty of free fun to get involved in, like catching live music performances, vendors and games. The big finale is the fireworks display at the end of the night. For more details, check out this page.

July 4 - Dorney Park July 4th Celebration Fireworks

Speaking of the Lehigh Valley, check out Dorney Park's July 4th Celebration on Monday, complete with festivities, and of course a grand fireworks display.

After enjoying the park's attractions all day, you can end your Independence Day with fireworks that are set to go off around 9:30 p.m. The fireworks will be lighting up the sky to a patriotic soundtrack.

Grab your tickets to the park in Allentown, PA here.

July 4 - Newark's Liberty Day & Fourth of July Fireworks

Newark, Delaware will be hosting their Liberty Day & Fourth of July Fireworks on Monday.

Between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. you can enjoy vendors and entertainment for the holiday at the University of Delaware Athletic Complex. The fireworks will finish out the night. Be sure to grab a chair or blanket if you want to sit down and enjoy the patriotic display.

Get ready to "ooo" and "ah" at all of these displays throughout the holiday weekend as we wish a happy birthday to America.