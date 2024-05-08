Queen Village

Loaded gun found atop slide at South Philly playground

Police recovered a loaded handgun after a woman found it at Weccacoe Playground along Catherine St. in the Queen Village section of South Philadelphia on Monday

By Hayden Mitman

Police are investigating after a woman found a loaded handgun on the slide at a South Philadelphia playground on Monday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the Weccacoe Playground, along the 400 block of Catherine Street, at about 8:50 a.m., after a 32-year-old woman reported to police that she had found a "fully loaded Glock .40 caliber handgun on the top of the playground sliding board."

Officers recovered the weapon at that location and, officials said, investigators are working to figure out where it came from.

Police have made no arrests in this incident, but, officials said an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this matter is asked to contact South Detective Division at 215-686-3013.

