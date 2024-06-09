Pair sought in assault on North Wildwood boardwalk

Police in North Wildwood, New Jersey, are seeking help from the public to identify two individuals who, officials believe, were involved in an assault that occurred on the boardwalk on Saturday.

According to police, the two individuals are suspected to be involved in an aggravated assault that, police said, happened sometime on Saturday in the area of 26th Street and the boardwalk.

Police officials posted information on the incident online on Sunday.

Law enforcement officials describe the first individual as a male with a thin build, who wore pink shorts at the time of the incident and the second suspect has been described as a male with a thin build who was wearing a black shirt, purple shorts and sunglasses during the alleged incident.

Officials with the North Wildwood Police Department are asking anyone who might have information on these individuals or the incident, to contact them at 609-522-2411 or email the police department's detective division at detectives@nwpd.org.

The public can also submit a tip anonymously by texting TIP NWPD, followed by your message to 888777.

This incident follows a Memorial Day weekend that saw a state of emergency issued in Wildwood and panicked crowds fleeing from a boardwalk stabbing in Ocean City, Cape May County.