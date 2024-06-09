Jersey Shore

Pair sought in assault on North Wildwood boardwalk

Police in North Wildwood are seeking help from the public to identify 2 suspects who, officials claim, attacked someone along the boardwalk on Saturday

By Hayden Mitman

Police are seeking two suspects after an assault happened on the North Wildwood boardwalk on Saturday.
North Wildwood Police Department

Police in North Wildwood, New Jersey, are seeking help from the public to identify two individuals who, officials believe, were involved in an assault that occurred on the boardwalk on Saturday.

According to police, the two individuals are suspected to be involved in an aggravated assault that, police said, happened sometime on Saturday in the area of 26th Street and the boardwalk.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Police officials posted information on the incident online on Sunday.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Law enforcement officials describe the first individual as a male with a thin build, who wore pink shorts at the time of the incident and the second suspect has been described as a male with a thin build who was wearing a black shirt, purple shorts and sunglasses during the alleged incident.

New Jersey Jun 5

Teen charged in stabbing on OC Boardwalk over Memorial Day weekend

New Jersey Jun 4

Watch: Chaos up close from the Ocean City boardwalk during Memorial Day weekend

New Jersey Jun 1

Jersey Shore police say ‘aggressive' crowds, not lack of police, caused Memorial Day weekend issues

Officials with the North Wildwood Police Department are asking anyone who might have information on these individuals or the incident, to contact them at 609-522-2411 or email the police department's detective division at detectives@nwpd.org.

The public can also submit a tip anonymously by texting TIP NWPD, followed by your message to 888777.

This incident follows a Memorial Day weekend that saw a state of emergency issued in Wildwood and panicked crowds fleeing from a boardwalk stabbing in Ocean City, Cape May County.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Jersey Shore
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us