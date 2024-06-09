Dirt bike rider killed in North Philly collision

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a man on an ATV dirt bike died after being struck head-on in a collision in North Philadelphia on Saturday night.

According to police, the incident happened at about 8:22 p.m. when 30-year-old Joseph Matos, of Philadelphia, was riding an ATV dirt bike eastbound in the turning lane along Lehigh Avenue.

At that time, officials said, he collided head-on with a 2015 Dodge that was making a turn onto Lawrence Street.

The impact, officials said, caused Matos to fall off of his bike and he was struck by the Dodge's rear tire.

Matos was taken to a nearby hospital, where officials said, he was pronounced at about 8:54 p.m.

Officials said that Matos's bike was removed from the scene by an unknown individual before police arrived on the scene. Also, the operator of the Dodge stayed on the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

Police have filed no charges yet, however, officials said this incident is under investigation.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's crash investigation division at 215-685-3180 or submit an anonymous tip utilizing the PPD's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).