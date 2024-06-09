9-year-old boy dead after being pulled from river in Tacony Creek

A little boy pulled from the Tacony Creek has been pronounced dead Sunday evening.

At approximately 6:10 p.m. police responded to reports of an unresponsive child in the water at 1100 East Wyoming Avenue, police said.

Medics responded and the child was pronounced dead at 7:18 p.m.

At this time there is no further information about how the little boy came to be in the river.

The incident is currently being investigated.

This is a developing story. No further information is available at this time.