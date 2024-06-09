Philadelphia

9-year-old boy dead after being pulled from river in Tacony Creek

By Kaleah Mcilwain

police

A little boy pulled from the Tacony Creek has been pronounced dead Sunday evening.

At approximately 6:10 p.m. police responded to reports of an unresponsive child in the water at 1100 East Wyoming Avenue, police said.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Medics responded and the child was pronounced dead at 7:18 p.m.

At this time there is no further information about how the little boy came to be in the river.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The incident is currently being investigated.

This is a developing story. No further information is available at this time.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us