King of Prussia man accused of breaking into neighbor's apartment, installing hidden camera

WARNING: This story contains information that is graphic in nature and could be disturbing to some.

Police in Upper Merion arrested a man they said broke into a woman’s apartment and placed a hidden camera to watch her get undressed.

Upper Merion Township Police said Ryan J. Selleny, 27, of King Of Prussia, is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, indecent assault, intercepting communications, recklessly endangering another person, theft by unlawful taking and invasion of privacy.

Léelo en español aquí.

According to police, officers were called to the Kingswood Apartments on Sunday after a woman reported finding a suspicious device in her unit.

Police said the woman showed officers a small phone plug charger that was plugged into an outlet in her bedroom.

After further investigation, police said it was found that the charger was actually a hidden camera.

Police said a detective from the Upper Merion Police’s Internet Crime and Technology Unit examined the device and found several hidden files, videos and images.

Detectives had combed through 25 hours of footage and found videos of the woman getting dressed, undressed and fully naked, according to police.

Police said detectives also found a video of Selleny lying on the woman's bed recording himself performing a sex act.

Police said the woman told them that Selleny had knocked on her door two days before, introduced himself as her neighbor and asked for her number because he wanted to take her out on a date.

The woman told him no, but gave him her number after he insisted. Police said they used the number she had to link back to Selley.

According to police, it was determined that Selley broke into the woman's apartment multiple times and also stole several personal items from her.

Police said a search warrant was served on Selleny’s apartment on Thursday. They believe there are potentially several more victims of Selleney and this type of behavior may have been occurring for some time.

Selley has been taken into custody and awaits arraignment at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility, police said.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious behavior or interactions with Selleny to contact them immediately at 610-265-3232. You can also submit tips anonymously at uppermerionpolice.org.