A woman shot two men who she found inside her West Philadelphia apartment, killing one and injuring the other, police said.

The woman returned to her apartment on the 6200 block of Chestnut Street shortly before 2 a.m. Friday when she found two men inside, according to investigators. The woman got into a fight with the men, pulled out a gun and opened fire, police said.

A 31-year-old man was shot in the head and torso while a 32-year-old man was shot in the chest. Police said the 32-year-old fled the apartment through the backdoor and later arrived at the hospital where he is currently in stable condition.

The 31-year-old man was pronounced dead in the bedroom of the apartment at 2:30 a.m., police said.

The woman remained at the scene of the shooting when police arrived. Officials say she is cooperating with the investigation. Police said it’s unknown at this time why the two men were inside the apartment in the first place. They continue to investigate.