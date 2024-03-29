Man struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Grays Ferry, police say

A man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Philadelphia’s Grays Ferry neighborhood late Thursday night, police said.

Surveillance video showed the 64-year-old man crossing at the crosswalk along the 2900 block of Grays Ferry Avenue around 10 p.m. when he was struck by a speeding vehicle that ran through a red light, according to investigators. Police said the victim may have been dragged 100 feet before the vehicle fled the scene.

The man was found on the street with severe injuries to his head and the rest of his body. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police have not yet revealed his identity.

Police found the victim’s boot, a possible cellphone and car parts at the scene of the crash. Investigators said the hit-and-run vehicle may be a charcoal-colored Dodge Charger. They continue to investigate.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.