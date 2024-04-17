Pennsylvania

Route 202 in King of Prussia hit with another sinkhole repair

The left lane of northbound Route 202 (Dekalb Pike) between Henderson Road and Saulin Boulevard is closed through Thursday

By Emily Rose Grassi

Cars on Dekalb Pike (Route 202) in King of Prussia
Google Maps

A section of Route 202 in King of Prussia is closed again because of sinkhole repairs.

PennDOT announced the closure on Wednesday after a "depression" was found inside the pavement of the northbound travel lanes.

The left lane will be closed between Henderson Road and Saulin Boulevard in Upper Merion Township through Thursday as crews work to repair the pavement.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The right lane is open and the southbound lanes remain unaffected, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation official told NBC10.

The contractor hired by PennDOT will "excavate the area; pinpoint the open void; backfill the hole to pavement elevation using flowable fill; install a subbase and binder; and pave and restripe the highway to safely reopen it to traffic," according to a statement from the agency.

Access will remain open for residents and businesses in the area, but drivers are being urged to leave extra time for the travels due to delays.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

New Jersey 56 mins ago

Bus driver, students not hurt during school bus fire at the Jersey Shore

Philadelphia 2 hours ago

Philly teen who went missing with friend found dead in Wissahickon Creek, police say

According to PennDOT, a more extensive sinkhole repair project for 202, and also for Route 29 in Morehall Road in Chester County, is scheduled for this summer.

This comes months after two other sinkholes stopped traffic on the popular roadway in 2023.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaMontgomery Countyfirst alert traffic
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us