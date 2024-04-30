Philadelphia

Philadelphia-area schools rank among top 10 in Pennsylvania, says U.S. News

By Cherise Lynch

A new list of the "Best High Schools in Pennsylvania" has been released, and seven of the top ten are in the Philadelphia region.

U.S. News and World Report ranks Julia R. Masterman Secondary School in Philadelphia as No. 1. while Downingtown STEM Academy ranked No. 2.

Additionally, Masterman climbed the national ranking charts, coming in at No. 4.

You can visit usnews.com to see the full list of schools.

The ranking is based on several factors, including college readiness and state testing.

