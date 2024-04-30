Philadelphia-area schools rank among top 10 in Pennsylvania, says U.S. News

A new list of the "Best High Schools in Pennsylvania" has been released, and seven of the top ten are in the Philadelphia region.

U.S. News and World Report ranks Julia R. Masterman Secondary School in Philadelphia as No. 1. while Downingtown STEM Academy ranked No. 2.

Additionally, Masterman climbed the national ranking charts, coming in at No. 4.

You can visit usnews.com to see the full list of schools.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The ranking is based on several factors, including college readiness and state testing.