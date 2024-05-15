Over 1,000 pets will be up for adoption during Brandywine Valley SPCA's Mega Adoption Event

Thinking about adding a furry friend to your family? One of the largest pet adoption events in the country is happening next month in Delaware.

More than 1,000 pets will be looking for "fur-ever" homes as part of Brandywine Valley SPCA’s Summer Mega Adoption Event.

The event will be held at the Bob Carpenter Center at the University of Delaware in Newark on June 15 and 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens from BVSPCA and participating partner organizations will be available for just $35!

Event organizers said all available pets will be spayed or neutered, microchipped and have current vaccinations.

Other participating organizations include - ACCT Philly, Animal Adoption Center in New Jersey, Animal Care Shelter for Kent County in Maryland, Animal Rescue League of Berks County, Crossing Paths Animal Rescue in Alabama, Currituck County Animal Services in North Carolina, Faithful Friends Animal Society in Delaware, Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center in New Jersey, Humane Society of Harrisburg Area and Montgomery County Animal Shelter in Texas.

If you are interested in attending, you might want to grab an early access fast pass. The special passes give potential adopters access at 8:30 a.m., which is more than an hour ahead of general admission.

Adopters are encouraged to bring with them a leash and collar if planning on adopting a dog and a carrier if adopting a cat. A valid ID and the adoption fee are required.

“Our Megas are an amazing experience, to see so many pets who have lost everything be chosen by families eager to give them a new life full of love,” Brandywine Valley SPCA CEO Adam Lamb said in a news release. “As the largest adoption event in the country, our goal with the size and format of our Megas is to save even more lives by reaching folks who might not otherwise consider coming to a shelter to adopt.”

For more information, volunteer opportunities and to grab your fast passes, visit megaadopt.com.