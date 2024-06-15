Fake construction worker, accomplice burglarize home in South Philadelphia, police say

A man posing as a construction worker distracted a South Philadelphia resident while his accomplice stole jewelry from their home Wednesday afternoon, police reported.

According to police, the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on the 2900 block of South Juniper Street.

Police said a man had knocked on the resident's door, claiming to be from a construction company. He claimed that he needed to check their rear deck at the request of the building inspector.

The resident let the man inside their home and escorted him to the rear deck, not knowing that just minutes later, his accomplice also entered the home, police said.

Police said the second suspect went up to the second-floor front bedroom and stole assorted jewelry.

No threats or force were used against the resident during the incident, police said. Both suspects left the residence on foot, going northbound on Juniper Street.

Police describe the suspect, who pretended to be a construction worker, as a man between the ages of 25 and 35, 5'10” to 6’1”, heavy build, and between 220 to 240 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored baseball hat, a black shirt over a white shirt, and blue jeans.

Police describe the other suspect as a man between 5’8” and 6’1” and of medium build. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hat, black jacket and blue jeans.

The Philadelphia Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding this burglary to contact the South Detectives Division at 215-686-3013.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling or texting the department's tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).