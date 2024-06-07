King of Prussia

Man wanted after stealing $40,000 watch from King of Prussia Mall, police say

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are searching for a man who they said stole a $40,000 watch from a store at the King of Prussia Mall.

According to the Upper Merion Township Department, on Tuesday, May 28, around 3:35 p.m., officers responded to the Breitling store inside the mall after receiving reports of a theft.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Upon arrival, police said officers spoke to store employees and learned that an unknown man had entered the store and asked to see several different watches that were on display.

As a store associate removed a tray of watches from a locked display case, the man quickly grabbed a watch from the tray and fled out of the store, police said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The man was last seen running into a back hallway of the mall, according to police.

Surveillance photos of a man accused of stealing a ,000 watch from King of Prussia Mall.
Upper Merion Police Department

Police describe the suspect as a tall man, with a muscular build and black goatee. He was last seen wearing a multi-colored "rugby style" long sleeve Ralph Lauren/Polo top, ripped jeans and sunglasses.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Montgomery County 13 mins ago

2 men convicted of shooting, killing man on Schuylkill River Trail

Philadelphia 12 hours ago

SEPTA police searching for man they say assaulted, robbed woman on bus

Anyone who may know the identity of this suspect is asked to contact the Upper Merion Investigations Division at 610-265-3232.

This is not the first time the Breitling has been robbed. Back in September, an unidentified man had made off with a luxury watch.

During that incident, police said the suspect had stolen a gold Breitling Super Chronomat B01 44 valued at $43,500.

This article tagged under:

King of PrussiaPennsylvania
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us