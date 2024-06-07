Man wanted after stealing $40,000 watch from King of Prussia Mall, police say

Police are searching for a man who they said stole a $40,000 watch from a store at the King of Prussia Mall.

According to the Upper Merion Township Department, on Tuesday, May 28, around 3:35 p.m., officers responded to the Breitling store inside the mall after receiving reports of a theft.

Upon arrival, police said officers spoke to store employees and learned that an unknown man had entered the store and asked to see several different watches that were on display.

As a store associate removed a tray of watches from a locked display case, the man quickly grabbed a watch from the tray and fled out of the store, police said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The man was last seen running into a back hallway of the mall, according to police.

Upper Merion Police Department

Police describe the suspect as a tall man, with a muscular build and black goatee. He was last seen wearing a multi-colored "rugby style" long sleeve Ralph Lauren/Polo top, ripped jeans and sunglasses.

Anyone who may know the identity of this suspect is asked to contact the Upper Merion Investigations Division at 610-265-3232.

This is not the first time the Breitling has been robbed. Back in September, an unidentified man had made off with a luxury watch.

During that incident, police said the suspect had stolen a gold Breitling Super Chronomat B01 44 valued at $43,500.