Man shot in the head twice, killed in Kensington, 3 people arrested

By Emily Rose Grassi

NBC10 Philadelphia

Three people were arrested after a man was shot and killed on Tuesday evening, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. on the 3300 block of H Street in the Kensington section of Philadelphia on Tuesday, Jan. 14, police said.

Officers were on patrol in the area near the intersection of H and Westmoreland streets when they heard gunshots and saw a man with a gun in his hand, Chief Inspector Scott Small said. The man was arrested.

Then, between two parked cars, the officers saw a man laying in the street suffering from gunshot wounds and bleeding heavily, Scott explained.

The man was identified as in his early forties and was shot twice in the head, according to police. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead just after 5:30 p.m.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

"[The officers] happened to be at the right place at the right time when they heard the gunshots and then saw the shooter standing with the gun in his hand over the victim," Scott said.

Police said that three people were arrested in connection to this shooting and several weapons were recovered by investigators.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334. You can also submit a tip anonymously by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).

