Gunman Walks Up to Group of People at Corner and Fires 17 Shots; 2 People Hurt

What to Know At least two men were hurt as a gunman fired at least 17 shots into a group of people gathered on a Kensington street corner overnight.

There was no argument before the shooter opened fired at Coral and Rush streets, witnesses told Philadelphia police.

The shooting is the latest in a string of gun violence that is impacting the city.

A gunman walked up to a group of people gathered on a corner in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood overnight and opened fire into the crowd.

At least 17 shots were fired in the shooting at Coral and Rush Streets shortly after midnight Friday, Philadelphia police said.

Officers arrived to find a 32-year-old man who was conscious despite being shot in the face and arm, Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. They rushed him to the hospital where he was treated in stable condition.

A second man later showed up at the hospital with a graze wound to his face, Small said.

Witnesses told investigators that a group of about a half dozen men were on the corner talking to each other when another man in a red hooded sweatshirt walked up toward them.

"When he got to the intersection, pulled a gun and just began firing into the crowd," Small said. "There was no argument, no robbery, we have no motive, according to the witnesses."

Police hope that surveillance video will help them track down the shooter.

This shooting wasn't deadly, but deadly shootings have plagued the city in recent months. City leaders, including Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and Mayor Jim Kenney, have begun holding news conferences devoted to stemming the gun violence.

Entering Friday, at least 114 homicides have been reported in Philadelphia so far this year, that's up 31% from the same time last year.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.