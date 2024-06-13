Allentown

Juvenile boy injured in an Allentown shooting, police say

By Kaleah Mcilwain

A young boy was hospitalized after a shooting in Allentown Thursday afternoon, police said.

At approximately 3:34 p.m., Allentown police said they responded to a report for a shooting in the area of N. Nagle and Allen streets.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

When officers arrived they found a young boy suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim received aid at the scene and was transported to the hospital, according to the police.

At this time officials say his injuries aren’t life-threatening.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Léelo en español aquí.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with any additional information or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact the Allentown Police Criminal Investigation division at 610-437-7721 or make an anonymous tip through the Allentown Police Tip411 app.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

weather 5 hours ago

Stormy weather, nice Father's Day weekend then likely heat wave. What to know

New Jersey 2 hours ago

Gloucester Twp. police crack down on teens shooting toy gel pellet guns at people, animals

This is a breaking new story, check back for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Allentowngun violence
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us