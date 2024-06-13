Juvenile boy injured in an Allentown shooting, police say

A young boy was hospitalized after a shooting in Allentown Thursday afternoon, police said.

At approximately 3:34 p.m., Allentown police said they responded to a report for a shooting in the area of N. Nagle and Allen streets.

When officers arrived they found a young boy suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim received aid at the scene and was transported to the hospital, according to the police.

At this time officials say his injuries aren’t life-threatening.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with any additional information or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact the Allentown Police Criminal Investigation division at 610-437-7721 or make an anonymous tip through the Allentown Police Tip411 app.

This is a breaking new story, check back for updates.