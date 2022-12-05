One of the most well-known places for a cheesesteak in Philadelphia is still out of commission after a fire tore through the South Street shop five months ago.

Jim’s South St. cheesesteak and hoagie shop revealed the extent of damage with photos posted on their Twitter account Saturday.

“As you can see, there’s lots of work ahead,” the popular cheesesteak spot wrote. Photos show the iconic, black-and-white-tiled building had been gutted.

Many of you have asked, “When will Jim’s reopen?” Well… as you can see, there’s lots of work ahead. Thank you for the flood of well-wishes and support. We can’t wait to share our progress toward an epic Philly comeback.#cheesesteak #CutMeMick #SuperbowlLII #jimssouthstreet pic.twitter.com/6e1VE8pCep — Jim's South St (@JimsSouthStreet) December 3, 2022

It's the first update in the months since the 4th and South street shop caught fire on July 29. It took firefighters several hours that morning to get the blaze under control. The fire marshal’s office determined it was caused by an issue with the electrical wiring.

Jim’s didn’t give a timeline of when the shop might reopen, but says it will be an "epic Philly comeback."

