Live: Firefight at Jim's Steaks in South Philadelphia

Lee esta historia en español aquí.

Firefighters were battling a blaze at Jim’s Steaks in South Philadelphia Friday morning.

The two-alarm fire broke out a little after 10 a.m. at the cheesesteak shop along 4th and South streets. Smoke could be seen billowing from every floor of the four-story building as firefighters knocked down windows.

Firefighters seemed to be focusing their efforts on an HVAC unit, dousing it with water from above and below.

NBC10's Miguel Martinez-Valle was at the scene and reported shortly after 11 a.m. that firefighters were evacuated from the building and people in the vicinity were told to back up.

This is a developing story and will be updated.