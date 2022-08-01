The fire at Jim's Steaks that rocked Philadelphia far beyond just South Street last week was caused by electrical wiring.

The fire marshal's office determined Monday the cause of the blaze that caused smoke and flames to come from the popular Philadelphia cheesesteak spot at 4th and South streets Friday, the Philadelphia Fire Department said.

UPDATE: The Fire Marshal's Office determined the cause to be electrical wiring. — Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) August 1, 2022

The fire department didn't reveal the exact issue with the wiring or make any other statements about the blaze Monday.

Firefighters responded after someone reported that some wires had caught fire around 9:15 a.m. Friday, Philadelphia Fire Department Commissioner Adam Thiel said. Smoke could be seen billowing from every floor of the four-story building as firefighters knocked down windows.

The fire burned for several hours before it was placed under control as the flames weaved through the heating and cooling system.

The floors on top of the cheesesteak shop were empty and are used for storage, Thiel noted. A manager at the restaurant told NBC10 that everyone was able to make it out OK after seeing smoke coming from the air conditioning system.

Firefighters had to proceed with caution because of the risk that the building was structurally unstable, Thiel said, referencing an incident in which a firefighter died earlier this year after a building collapsed following another blaze.

The owner of the cheesesteak shop already promised to rebuild the iconic eatery for locals and tourists alike.

Jim’s Steaks owner Kenneth Silver told NBC10 Saturday that the city’s licensing and inspections department does not believe the building on South Street is a total loss and that its structural integrity will be able to be maintained.

Jim's Steaks first opened in 1939 in West Philadelphia, but the South Street location opened in 1976. The building on South Street was originally constructed around 1900, according to city property records.

“We are definitely going to be back for year 48, so just give us a break," Silver said standing outside the boarded-up restaurant. "Visit the other great establishments in Philadelphia. There are so many of us. We’re one big family and we’re one big cheesesteak community."