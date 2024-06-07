Jay-Z's Roc Nation launches campaign to help Philly students attend private school

Roc Nation, an entertainment company founded by hip-hop mogul Jay-Z, is aiming to help underprivileged students in Philadelphia.

On Friday, the organization announced plans for an educational campaign for Philadelphia that will secure about $300 million in scholarships for kids in grades K-12 from low-income households so they can attend one of the city's array of private schools.

The organization will host a series of events across the region from June 10 through June 21 aiming to educate the public and share information about the Pennsylvania Award for Student Success (PASS) - also known as Senate Bill 757.

The legislation aims to increase education opportunities for underprivileged youth attending the state's lowest-performing public schools.

“We have enjoyed such a special connection with Philadelphians, so we’ve made it our mission to invest in the long-term success of the city’s changemakers,” Roc Nation Managing Director of Philanthropy Dania Diaz said in a news release. “Impact starts with the students and with awareness. We want to empower the youth and families with the knowledge to pursue their scholastic dreams, make their voices heard and become the leaders of tomorrow.”

The organization said eligibility for students would be dependent on household income. The PASS program is slated to offer varying scholarship amounts, such as $2,500 for half-day kindergarten students, $5,000 for K-8 grades, $10,000 for 9-12 grades, and $15,000 for students with special needs.

The funds would be fulfilled by the government and would not reduce the overall budget to public school education programming, the organization stated.

For more information on the event in Philadelphia, the location details, and to receive updates on the bill, visit passitforwardpa.squarespace.com/events.

Roc Nation has been a part of the Philadelphia community since 2012, having organized the Made in America Festival for several years.

The organization has also worked closely over the years with the REFORM Alliance in Philadelphia on legislation that helped transform the probation and parole system in the state.