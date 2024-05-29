Ellen DeGeneres announces farewell comedy tour. When is she coming to Philadelphia?

Ellen DeGeneres is saying goodbye to stand-up comedy.

The renowned comedian and entertainment pioneer announced her highly-anticipated farewell tour where she will grace the stages across North America for the last time.

“Ellen’s Last Stand… Up” show will include a stop at the Academy of Music in Philadelphia on July 31.

Live Nation said DeGeneres will bring her trademark wit and and laughter-inducing anecdotes back to the spotlight.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Thursday, May 30, ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, May 31, at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.