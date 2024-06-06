A Hollywood legend is being spotted in Jersey Shore towns -- even at a popular hoagie spot. Oscar-winner Shirley MacLaine was seen filming a new movie in Atlantic City and Margate on Absecon Island in Atlantic County on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

The film called “People Not Places” stars the 90-year-old MacLaine and Hollywood vet Stephen Dorff and is directed by Brad Furman, according to IMDB. MacLaine is no stranger to the camera, having first appeared on screen in the mid-1950s. She won an Oscar for her lead role in "Terms of Endearment" and has been nominated for four other acting Academy Awards.

In “People Not Places,” she plays a woman with an unexpected connection with a homeless man while trying to navigate her life and severed relationship with her son. Dino's Sub’s and Pizza of Margate is one of the shops featured in the film and is a favorite of Brad Furman, the director.

Furman contacted the restaurant’s owner to see if they could use the business for the movie. Social media was flooded on Wednesday with photos taken by bystanders trying to capture the Hollywood magic that is not normally seen every day. Margate Police were on site to make sure they kept all traffic away from MacLaine. The legendary actress said she was excited to be filming in Atlantic City and made remarks on how the houses were well kept.

New Jersey is encouraging the development of its influence on the film industry and hopes to become the new Hollywood of the East Coast by giving the chance of incentives to other filmmakers and to towns that allow filming in their downtown areas.