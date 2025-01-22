Fake Jason Kelce merch: 3 people charged after forging Eagles star's signature

Three people are charged with selling merchandise with fake Jason Kelce signatures, according to a spokesperson with the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

51-year-old Robert Capone, of Philadelphia, 43-year-old LeeAnn Branco, of Bristol, RI, and 39-year-old Joseph Parenti, of Cranston, RI, are accused of selling over 1,100 items they claimed were signed by the former Eagles player, officials said. These items were found to be forged.

According to officials, the real Jason Kelce was scheduled to attend a signing ceremony at the Valley Forge Casino Hotel on June 11 and 12, 2024.

The three defendants attended the signing event where Branco took a photo with Kelce that she would eventually use to validate the authentication of the forged items that weren't actually signed by Kelce, officials said.

At the event, Capone got some authentically signed memorabilia and kept other items off-site to sell, according to officials.

They would then go on to use Branco's credentials at Beckett Authentication Services and her photo with Kelce to create and "verify" the fake signed sports merchandise that they sold, officials accuse.

The forged items were then sold by Capone's Overtime Promotions and Parenti's Diamond Legends.

Montgomery County Detectives and Upper Merion Police explained that they were contacted by TCH Humphreys LLC that alerted them to the fraudulent sales.

TCH Humphreys LLC held a contract with the real Kelce and were behind the legitimate signing event in Valley Forge. The real items that were signed by Kelce were verified by Professional Sports Authenticator.

In all, Capone, Branco and Parenti sold 1,138 items that totaled $200,000, according to the District Attorney's Office.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office alleges that the forged items caused financial loss to Jason Kelce and THC Humphreys LLC.

They each face 60 felony charges including forgery, theft, deceptive business practices and other charges.

Capone was arraigned on Wednesday, Jan. 22. His bail was set to $100,000 and he was released.

Officials expect that Branco and Parenti will turn themselves in and they will be arraigned then.