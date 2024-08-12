Philadelphia

Italian Air Force flies over Center City Philly

In an effort to promote an upcoming appearance at the OC Air Show, the Italian Air Force's 'Frecce Tricolori' flew over the city and spread smoke in the colors of the Italian flag

By Hayden Mitman

Did you notice the roar of jets over Center City on Monday morning?

Or, did you see the lingering smoke overhead in the shades of the Italian flag?

You can thank the Italian Air Force Frecce Tricolori team for a morning flyover of the city in an effort to promote its upcoming appearance at the OC Air Show in Ocean City, Maryland.

Officials with the Italian Air Force said, in a statement, it was the first time in more than 30 years that the Frecce Tricolori -- or "Tricolour Arrows" in English -- will tour America.

On Monday, a team of 10 jets flew over the city, at times displaying the team's signature red, white, and green smoke trails.

The Italian Air Force Frecce Tricolori deploy smoke in the colors of the Italian flag over Philadelphia on Monday morning.
NBC10
The Italian Air Force Frecce Tricolori deploy smoke in the colors of the Italian flag over Philadelphia on Monday morning.

The day's flyover comes after the team performed at the New York International Air Show this past weekend.

According to organizers, the team is are gracing the American skies for the first time in since 1992.

In a statement, organizers said that the team is designated as the 313° Gruppo Addestramento Acrobatico, Pattuglia Acrobatica Nazionale -- in English, the 313th Acrobatic Training Group, National Aerobatic Team -- and its pilots operate the Aermacchi MB-339-A/PAN, a two-seat fighter-trainer craft.

The team is comprised of 10 aircraft, including nine in close formation and a soloist, and, organizers said that the team holds the distinction of being the world's largest acrobatic patrol.

The team’s final U.S. performance is scheduled for Aug. 24 and 25 at the OC Air Show in Ocean City, Maryland.

