Shooting at Eid al-Fitr event leads to massive police presence in West Philly, source says

A shooting during a large Ramadan event in West Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon prompted a massive police presence, sources told NBC10.

A source told NBC10 that at least one person fired at a large crowd at the Clara Muhammad Square on 47th Street and Wyalusing Avenue around 2:30 p.m. The gunman then fired at responding police officers and at least one of the officers fired back, a source said.

Sources said at least one person was injured in the shooting. SkyForce10 showed multiple police cars as well as several people walking in the area.

The Philadelphia Masjid -- a local mosque -- is located near the scene of the shooting on 4700 Wyalusing Avenue. The mosque was holding an event at the time of the shooting. Wednesday also marks the start of Eid al-Fitr, a Muslim holiday that celebrates the ending of Ramadan.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Blankenburg Elementary School is also located nearby on 4600 Girard Avenue though classes did not take place on Wednesday.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.